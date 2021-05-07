Left Menu

Jesse Williams is leaving 'Grey's Anatomy'

Hollywood star Jesse Williams, who played surgeon Jackson Avery on 'Grey's Anatomy' since the show's sixth season, will be leaving the ABC medical drama at the end of this season. Williams' final episode, titled 'Tradition', will air on May 20.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-05-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 19:46 IST
Jesse Williams is leaving 'Grey's Anatomy'
Jesse Williams (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood star Jesse Williams, who played surgeon Jackson Avery on 'Grey's Anatomy' since the show's sixth season, will be leaving the ABC medical drama at the end of this season. Williams' final episode, titled 'Tradition', will air on May 20. ABC confirmed Williams' departure to Variety Thursday night and provided statements from the actor and from 'Grey's Anatomy' showrunner, Krista Vernoff. "Jesse Williams is an extraordinary artist and activist," Vernoff said.

She added, "Watching his evolution these past 11 years both on screen and off has been a true gift. Jesse brings so much heart, such depth of care, and so much intelligence to his work. We will miss Jesse terribly and we will miss Jackson Avery -- played to perfection for so many years." Over the years, the character of Jackson has evolved from being a privileged plastic surgeon to a caring doctor focusing on inequities in health care, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This season, Jackson has found closure with other 'Grey's Anatomy' characters, including his mother, Catherine Avery (Debbie Allen) -- and in Thursday's episode, with his ex-wife April, played by Sarah Drew, who left the show in 2018. In a statement, Williams said: "I will forever be grateful for the boundless opportunities provided me by Shonda, the network, studio, fellow castmates, our incredible crew, Krista, Ellen and Debbie. As an actor, director and person, I have been obscenely lucky to learn so much from so many and I thank our beautiful fans, who breathe so much energy and appreciation into our shared worlds."

He continued, "The experience and endurance born of creating nearly 300 hours of leading global television is a gift I'll carry always. I am immensely proud of our work, our impact and to be moving forward with so many tools, opportunities, allies and dear friends." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israeli troops kill 2 Palestinian attackers as tensions rise

Israeli troops shot and killed two Palestinians and wounded a third after the men opened fire on a base in the occupied West Bank on Friday, the latest in a series of violent confrontations amid soaring tensions in Jerusalem.Dozens of Pales...

Post-poll violence in Bengal appears well conspired, is against democracy: RSS

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Friday condemned the post-poll violence in West Bengal and said it appears to be well conspired and is against the spirit of democracy.Several incidents of violence were reported in West Bengal after the a...

Oxygen stocks: TN CM M K Stalin flags ''severe crisis'' with PM Modi; urges Centre to provide 20 cryogenic containers and trains to transport oxygen to state.

Oxygen stocks TN CM M K Stalin flags severe crisis with PM Modi urges Centre to provide 20 cryogenic containers and trains to transport oxygen to state....

US envoy in Sudan in a bid to resolve Ethiopia's dam dispute

The U.S. envoy for the Horn of Africa was in Sudan on Friday, the latest stop on his tour of the region aimed at resolving the decade-long dispute over Ethiopias massive dam on the Nile Rivers main tributary.During his two-day visit, Jeffre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021