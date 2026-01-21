Rohit Sharma to Receive Honorary Doctorate for Cricket Excellence

Former Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma is set to receive an Honorary Doctorate (D.Litt.) from the Ajeenkya DY Patil University during its 10th Convocation Ceremony on Saturday. This honor recognizes Sharma's unparalleled contributions to the sport and his exemplary leadership qualities that have inspired many.

Announced on Wednesday, the ceremony is expected to be a star-studded event, with Sharma being a key highlight. Known to fans as the 'Hitman' of cricket, Sharma's recognition by the university marks a different kind of achievement in his illustrious career.

The ceremony will be presided over by Dr. Ajeenkya D Y Patil, the University's President and Chancellor. Apart from honoring Sharma, the event will celebrate other visionaries who have made significant societal impacts, reflecting the values of resilience and strategy that resonate with the graduating class of 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)