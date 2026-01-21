Rohit Sharma to Receive Honorary Doctorate for Cricket Excellence
Former India captain Rohit Sharma will be awarded an Honorary Doctorate by Ajeenkya DY Patil University at its 10th Convocation Ceremony for his remarkable contributions and leadership in cricket. This event highlights his influence both on the field and as an inspiration to future graduates.
- Country:
- India
Former Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma is set to receive an Honorary Doctorate (D.Litt.) from the Ajeenkya DY Patil University during its 10th Convocation Ceremony on Saturday. This honor recognizes Sharma's unparalleled contributions to the sport and his exemplary leadership qualities that have inspired many.
Announced on Wednesday, the ceremony is expected to be a star-studded event, with Sharma being a key highlight. Known to fans as the 'Hitman' of cricket, Sharma's recognition by the university marks a different kind of achievement in his illustrious career.
The ceremony will be presided over by Dr. Ajeenkya D Y Patil, the University's President and Chancellor. Apart from honoring Sharma, the event will celebrate other visionaries who have made significant societal impacts, reflecting the values of resilience and strategy that resonate with the graduating class of 2026.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Haiti's Leadership Shakeup Sparks International Concern
Haiti's Political Crossroads: A Leadership Shake-Up in the Making
PTC India Faces Leadership Shake-Up: NTPC to Become Sole Promoter
IndusInd Bank Navigates Challenges Amid Leadership Changes and Asset Realignment
Mark McCall's 15-Year Leadership at Saracens Comes to a Close