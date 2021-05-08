Left Menu

Frieze New York art fair: seeing Black lives differently

At the Frieze art fair in New York, over 60 leading galleries are paying tribute to social justice, showing works by the world's most influential artists.

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2021 03:06 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 03:06 IST
Frieze New York art fair: seeing Black lives differently

At the Frieze art fair in New York, over 60 leading galleries are paying tribute to social justice, showing works by the world's most influential artists. The goal is to change how we see the world by examining art's role in portraying race and citizenship. It expands on The Vision & Justice Project, a landmark 2016 issue by Aperture magazine on photography in the African American experience.

"For the past year, so many of us have not only seen the pandemic, but also the incredibly important Black Lives Matter movement," said Rebecca Ann Siegel, director of content at Frieze. "This really felt like a moment to pay tribute to some work that is so resonant with today's issues." Works by renowned artists such as Stan Douglas, Hank Willis Thomas, Lorraine O'Grady and Ming Smith are on display.

"Open your eyes and accept that art and artists are not just coming from one corner of the world, that it can come from anywhere," said Mayoung Lee of the Korean American Community Foundation. The group and Tina Kim Gallery are participants in the fair, assembling works from artists such as Suki Seokyeong Kang, Park Seo-Bo and Davide Balliano. "Artists like this really make it possible we can just walk down a floor and see artists of all colors and nationalities in one place and be moved by them. So, that's what I hope people take away from it," she said.

The annual Frieze art fair, held in London, New York and Los Angeles, usually features about 190 contemporary art galleries. With social distancing rules the fair, which opened at The Shed on Wednesday, is already sold out. But works from around 160 galleries, including those at The Shed, can be seen online in the Frieze Viewing Room.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Google announces new Works With Chromebook docking stations

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-Tough U.S. jobs report shows Biden's rocky road to full economic recovery

President Joe Biden reacted on Friday to a disappointing April jobs report by saying the U.S. economy has a long way to go before recovering from its pandemic slump, and he urged Washington to do more to help the American people. U.S. job g...

EXCLUSIVE-China urges U.N. states not to attend Xinjiang event next week

China has urged United Nations member states not to attend an event planned next week by Germany, the United States and Britain on the repression of Uyghur Muslims and other minorities in Xinjiang, according to a note seen by Reuters on Fri...

Biden move to share vaccine designed to spread US influence

It wont speed the manufacture of vaccines. It enraged the developers who delivered lifesaving doses in record time. But President Joe Bidens decision to support waiving intellectual property rights for coronavirus shots had a broader purpos...

Motor racing-F1 working with teams to find future American drivers

Formula One is working with teams to identify U.S. drivers who might make it to grand prix racing but none are likely to come through in the near term, chief executive Stefano Domenicali said on Friday. The most recent was Alexander Rossi w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021