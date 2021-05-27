Left Menu

Katherine Heigl, Sarah Chalke's 'Firefly Lane' gets season two order from Netflix

The two meet as teenagers and go through 30 years of ups and downs, heartbreaks and a friendship-testing love triangle.

27-05-2021
Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke-starrer ''Firefly Lane'' has been renewed for the second season on Netflix.

Based on the novel of the same name by bestselling author Kristin Hannah, the show's first season debuted on the streamer in February this year.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Maggie Friedman will continue as showrunner and executive producer on the series.

''Firefly Lane'' charts the decades-spanning friendship between Tully (Heigl) and Kate (Chalke). The two meet as teenagers and go through 30 years of ups and downs, heartbreaks, and a friendship-testing love triangle. Despite taking divergent paths in life, their bond remains, until it faces the ultimate test.

The drama series also features actors Ben Lawson, Yael Yurman, and Beau Garrett in pivotal roles.

