Bobby Deol shares unseen wedding pictures commemorating 25th marriage anniversary

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, on Sunday commemorated his 25th wedding anniversary with wife Tanya Deol by sharing unseen throwback pictures from his wedding in 1996.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2021 13:48 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 13:48 IST
Bobby Deol and his wife Tanya Deol (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, on Sunday commemorated his 25th wedding anniversary with wife Tanya Deol by sharing unseen throwback pictures from his wedding in 1996. The 'Barsaat' actor took to his Instagram handle, marking the special occasion with a series of precious memories and penned a loved-up note for his wife in the caption. He wrote, "My heart, my soul. you mean the world to me. love you forever and ever. happy 25th anniversary," followed by a heart emoji.

Bobby had posted two candid moments from their wedding ceremony held on May 30, 1996. Decked as a groom, Bobby couldn't stop smiling at his wedding while Tania looked like the shy bride. The shared photos served as a time capsule, as they show Bobby and Tanya first as lovers, then as husband and wife, and finally, as a mature couple who have maintained their relationship with dignity as many years have passed.

The couple has two kids, Aryaman Deol and Dharam Deol. Bobby is the second son of actor Dharmendra and his first wife, Parkash Kaur. On the work front, Bobby, who was last seen in the Netflix film Class of '83' and the MX Player show 'Aashram', has 'Penthouse' and 'Love Hostel' in the pipeline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

