Raya and the Last Dragon 2: Kelly Marie Tran hinted at its possibilities

The action-adventure movie Raya and the Last Dragon premiered on March 5, 2021, and grossed a whopping $102 million worldwide (without the Disney+ Premier Access revenue). This made it the seventh highest-grossing film of 2021. Fans are expecting Raya and the Last Dragon 2.

It received positive reviews from the critics, who praised the animation, visuals, action sequences, characters, voice acting, and messages while drawing some criticism for the lack of actual Southeast Asian representation among the film's voice cast. Now, what the makers are thinking about Raya and the Last Dragon 2?

Disney has not revealed the information on the making of Raya and the Last Dragon 2 but based on the positive review and the revenues earned from the first movie, there is a chance for the studio to return with the second sequel.

Kelly Marie Tran (who voiced for Raya) spoke to Decider about Raya and the Last Dragon 2. She said, "I would absolutely be interested. I love this world and this character and I have not heard a thing, so I can't tell you. Yeah, I really don't know."

If Raya and the Last Dragon 2 happens, what would be its story? The last movie shows a fictional fantasyland inspired by Southeast Asian cultures Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Laos.

If we follow the ending of the first movie, it shows a successful conclusion with a peaceful Kumundra. Raya saved Kumandra with her rival Namaari by using the Dragon Gem.

The dragons revived Sisu while everyone reunited with their lost loved ones, including Raya and Chief Benja. Finally, the dragons and the tribes celebrated as the members were brought back together. Therefore if Raya and the Last Dragon return with the second movie, it will bring a new plot with new ideas.

If Raya and the Last Dragon 2 happen, it seems the main characters Raya, Sisu, and Tuk Tuk will return with the voice cast Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, and Alan Tudyk respectively.

Currently, there is no announcement on Raya and the Last Dragon 2 from Walt Disney, so it's hard to predict its release. Still, following the trend of Disney Animation Studios' sequels releases, it takes six years gap after originals. In the case of "Wreck-It Ralph" and "Frozen" Disney took six years to release the next sequel.

So, fans could expect Raya and the Last Dragon 2 by 2026 or 2027. Stay tuned to get more information on animated movies.

