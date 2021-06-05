Babylon Berlin Season 4: filming underway & plot to focus on Gereon & Charlotte’s relationship

Babylon Berlin Season 4 updates: The German neo-noir crime drama, Babylon Berlin Season 3 has been renewed for Season 4 and the team members are speedily working on the project, as confirmed by the creators. Fans would be happy to learn that the filming for the fourth season is underway.

In January, Berlin agency Filmgesichter was looking for 2,000 extras and announced a casting call for Babylon Berlin Season 4, as reported by Berliener Zeitung (daily newspaper based in Berlin). THR reported Babylon Berlin series four is currently shooting.

What could be the release date for Babylon Berlin Season 4?

There is no announcement on the release date for Babylon Berlin Season 4 from Netflix or production company Filmgesichter, but we can still assume its availability. According to the production star Volker Season 3 with 12 episodes took six months to complete. That was from November 2018 to May 2019. The show premiered officially on Sky 1 on Jan. 24, 2020. Just after a month, Netflix aired the Babylon Berlin Season 3.

And now the production is underway, and it takes just 14 months gap after Season 3 premiered. Therefore, if Babylon Berlin Season 4's production continues in the same manner as Season 3, then it is likely to be premiered in summer 2022.

Babylon Berlin premiered on 13 October 2017 on Sky 1 with 16 episodes. Netflix picked it and released the first two seasons in the U.S., Canada, and Australia. The second run of twelve episodes, officially known as Season 3, premiered on 24 January 2020 on Sky 1, and Babylon Berlin Season 4 is planned for 2021.

What could be the plot of Babylon Berlin Season 4?

The co-director of the last three seasons, Tom Tykwer, Achim von Borries, and Hendrik Handloegten informed earlier about their plan to bring a change in the storyline. ."We thought it was time for a bit of change and of course we are faster and we wanted the female input. We hope if everything goes well to shoot next year again," said the creator.

Babylon Berlin Season 4's plot is set in mid-1931. Season 4 would cover two other aspects of the novel, i.e. Goldstein: Gereon Rath's third case and The Fatherland Files: Gereon Rath's fourth case, earlier published by Qiez, a German magazine.

Season 3 of the series left a shocking note on the crashed stock market in Germany where Gereon Rath (played by Volker Bruch) incurred a heavy loss. He took a heavy dose of morphine before propelling into a psychedelic hallucination.

Babylon Berlin Season 4 can also highlight the relationship between Gereon Rath and Charlotte Ritter (Liv Lisa Fries). Season 3 hinted about their future relationship with a kissing scene. The series viewers are eager to know what would happen next.

Babylon Berlin is based on novels by German author Volker Kutscher. The German drama is set in Berlin during the latter years of the Weimar Republic, beginning in 1929. It follows Gereon Rath, a police inspector on assignment from Cologne who is on a secret mission to dismantle an extortion ring, and Charlotte Ritter, police clerk by day, flapper by night, who aspires to become a police inspector.

Who is the cast for Babylon Berlin Season 4?

No doubt, Volker Bruch and Liv Lisa Fries are returning as Inspector Gereon Rath and Charlotte Ritter respectively in the fourth season of Babylon Berlin. Many casts members, including Mišel Matičević (as Edgar Kasabian), Jens Harzer (Dr. Anno Schmidt), Hannah Herzsprung (Helga Rath), and Ronald Zehrfeld (Walter Weintraub) are also returning.

According to Deadline, Mark Ivanir, the Ukrainian-Israeli actor who is quite popular for "The Good Shepherd" and Netflix series "Away" is joining Babylon Berlin Season 4.

The German series Babylon Berlin Season 4 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series of different countries.

