'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' reunion special to air next week

The stars of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' will reunite for a special a week after the reality series' final episodes to reminisce on nearly 20 seasons in the limelight. As per Variety, the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' two-part reunion special will air on E! on June 17 at 8 pm and June 20 at 9 pm. It will be hosted by American talk show host Andy Cohen.

Following the June 10 series finale, the Kardashian-Jenner clan and Scott Disick will come together to reminisce and hash out the biggest moments of their reality show's 20 seasons. It will be the show's first-ever Q&A reunion and Kim Kardashian's first sit-down interview since she filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West.

Cohen is known for his light-hearted but sneakily hard-hitting interview style. As per Page Six, topics to wrap the final season will include Kim's split from Kanye, Khloe and Tristan's path to their second baby, and an appearance from the former cast member, Caitlyn Jenner.

The final season of the hit reality show premiered on E! in March. In December, the Kardashian-Jenners announced a new deal with Hulu, during a Disney Plus investor presentation. Details were then and still are, sparse about what the family, who have become global stars since 2007 when 'KUWTK' first premiered, will be doing for Hulu.

'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' first aired on October 14, 2007, and is produced by Bunim-Murray Proudctions and executive produced by Ryan Seacrest. (ANI)

