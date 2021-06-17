Shadow and Bone Season 2 cast, plot & what we know more

Shadow and Bone Season 2 updates: Since the Eric Heisserer-developed fantasy series, Shadow and Bone premiered on Netflix on April 23, 2021, fans are ardently waiting for any updates on Shadow and Bone Season 2. Finally, Netflix has officially confirmed Shadow and Bone is returning with Season 2, which will have a total of eight episodes.

In addition, the showrunner has revealed via Twitter that the script for the second season is complete. He wrote, "In January, Netflix sent us off to write the scripts with the hope that we'd get renewed and could hit the ground running. This is common practice, but it's just as common you do all that writing and don't get picked up. So we're lucky and thrilled to continue."

The first eight episodes of the young adult fantasy adventure series became highly popular with the Netflix adult series viewers. The show received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics alike. According to Netflix, the renewal follows strong viewership numbers for the first season, which was watched by more than 55 million member households in its first 28 days, noted Deadline.

Shadow and Bone is in the top list of Netflix in the 93 countries throughout the world and ranked No.1 in the countries including Australia, Brazil, Germany, Russia, Spain, South Africa, and the U.S.

Shadow and Bone Season 2 will bring back Jessie Mei Li (as Alina Starkov), Archie Renaux (Malyen Oretsev), Freddy Carter (Kaz Brekker), Amita Suman (Inej), Kit Young (Jesper Fahey), Ben Barnes (General Kirigan), Danielle Galligan (Nina Zenik), and Calahan Skogman (Matthias Helvar). We will also see some additional casting but currently, there are no updates on it.

Shadow and Bone are based on two series of books in the Grishaverse by Leigh Bardugo. The story is set in a war-torn world plagued by the Shadow Fold, a swath of permanent darkness separating East from West Ravka, inhabited by carnivorous winged creatures known as Volcra.

Shadow and Bone Season 2 will be picked from the end of the first season. Season 1 tells Orphan mapmaker Alina Starkov discovers she is a Grisha, a magic-user, with the legendary power to create light, which could be the key to setting her country free from the Fold. Alina is torn from everything she knows to train as part of an elite army of Grisha, serving under General Kirigan the Shadow Summoner.

But as she struggles to hone her power, she finds that allies and enemies can be the same and that nothing in this lavish world is what it seems. There are treacherous forces at play, including a charismatic crew of criminals called the Crows, and it will take more than her new powers to survive it.

The release date for Shadow and Bone Season 2 is yet to be announced. Keep reading Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

