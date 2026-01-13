Mystery at Kherki Daula: Notorious Delhi Figure Shot Near Toll Plaza

A notorious figure from Delhi's underworld, Manoj Ojha, met a violent end near the Kherki Daula toll plaza on NH-48, according to the police. Ojha, who had 16 criminal cases to his name, was shot and later succumbed to his injuries despite efforts to rush him to medical care.

Ojha drove himself to the toll plaza where he sought help near a parked ambulance, possibly aware of the severity of his condition. Despite the prompt medical attention he received, doctors declared him dead upon arrival at the hospital.

In the ensuing investigation, police recovered two pistols, magazines, and 26 cartridges from Ojha's vehicle. The motive and circumstances behind the shooting remain unclear as the Gurugram police delve deeper into determining if this was a planned murder.

