Rising Temperatures: Telangana Bids Farewell to Cold Wave

The cold wave has come to an end in Telangana, as temperatures across the region have surged significantly over the last 48 hours, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Most areas within the state are recording temperatures 2 to 5 degrees higher than average for this season.

Meteorologist A Srinivasa Rao from IMD-B states the rise in temperature is attributed to a shift in wind patterns. The winds have changed direction from north-easterly and northerly to easterly and southeasterly, causing moisture accumulation and partial cloud cover across many parts of Telangana.

In Hyderabad, temperatures have exceeded the normal range, with nighttime temps increasing by 4 to 5 degrees. These conditions are expected to persist, with both minimum and maximum temperatures remaining around normal for the next several days, bringing an unusual warmth to the region this winter.

(With inputs from agencies.)