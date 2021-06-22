Left Menu

Kriti Kharbanda back to her pole dancing sessions

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 (ANI) Actor Kriti Kharbanda loves pole dancing and proof of this are her Instagram posts.

Updated: 22-06-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 22:32 IST
Kriti Kharbanda (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 (ANI) Actor Kriti Kharbanda loves pole dancing and proof of this are her Instagram posts. On Tuesday, Kriti took to the photo-sharing application to share a glimpse of her latest pole dancing session.

"Hello pole! We meet again. Man oh man, the exhaustion is unreal, but the satisfaction and happiness is something else. Poleburnt," she captioned the post. Fans are quite impressed with Kriti's pole dancing skills.

"Wow. It looks so cool," a user commented. "You are so fit," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor who completed 12 years in Indian film industry is now set to share screen space with Vikrant Massey in '14 Phere'. Recalling her foray as an actor, Kriti had posted: "12 years ago, on the 12th of June, I began a journey. As a teenager, I took my first steps into this industry, that has ultimately shaped me into the person I am today.

"In my time as an actor, I've met so many people who I'm grateful for. I've learned lessons, and so much about myself. I found my calling, it became my identity. I've had the privilege of working with some of the best people in the industry. So, to everybody associated with my career- be it for a minute, a day, or the last 12 years, I have nothing but gratitude for you." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

