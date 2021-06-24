Left Menu

Pooja Hegde recalls being part of Telugu film 'DJ'

Actors Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun-starrer 'Duvvada Jagannadham' has recently completed four years of its release.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-06-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 21:39 IST
Pooja Hegde recalls being part of Telugu film 'DJ'
Pooja Hegde (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actors Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun-starrer 'Duvvada Jagannadham' has recently completed four years of its release. Recalling working on the Telugu project, Pooja took to Instagram Story and wrote: "4 years and a couple of blockbusters later, still my dad's favourite film of mine! #4YearsofDJ."

Along with it, she posted a throwback picture of her with the 'DJ' team. Released in 2017, the film was helmed by director Harish Shankar. A day ago, he also celebrated the fourth anniversary of the film.

"Million thanks to @alluarjun gaaru @SVC_official & My sir ji @ThisIsDSP had a great time and always cherish #DJ one of the biggest blockbusters of my career ... my whole hearted thanks to @hegdepooja @actorsubbaraju and #Raoramesh gaaru," Harish Shankar tweeted. Speaking of Pooja's upcoming films, she will be seen sharing screen space with Prabhas in 'Radhe Shyam', which is a period romantic drama. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021