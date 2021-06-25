Left Menu

Jimmy Sheirgill's 'Collar Bomb' to come out on July 9

Updated: 25-06-2021 20:38 IST
Actor Jimmy Sheirgill-starrer 'Collar Bomb' is scheduled to release on a digital platform on July 9. The upcoming crime drama will feature Jimmy in the role of a police officer.

On Friday, Jimmy even shared his look from the show. "The clock is ticking. 'Collar Bomb' releases 9th July. Buckle up. It's going to be an action-packed race against time and terror," he captioned the poster, wherein he can be seen holding a gun in his hands.

Actors Asha Negi and Rajshri Deshpande are also a part of Dnyanesh Zoting's directorial project, which will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. Social media users have showered the team of 'Collar Bomb' with best wishes.

"Superb...congratulations," actor Rahul Dev commented. "Looking forward Jimmy bhai," actor Nandish Sandhu wrote.

Nikhil Nair has penned the script of 'Collar Bomb'. (ANI)

