Britney Spears wants out. What happens next in her conservatorship?

Britney Spears has made clear how frustrated she is with the legal arrangement that has controlled her life for 13 years, but the singer will need patience before finding freedom. Legal experts say that wanting out of a court-appointed conservatorship is easier said than done. Spears, now 39, will have to convince the judge that she is capable of managing her personal affairs and assets worth around $60 million, according to court documents.

'Stuttering John' from Howard Stern show loses lawsuit against Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc on Thursday won the dismissal of a lawsuit by John Melendez, known by his alter ego Stuttering John, claiming it illegally exploited his celebrity on channels dedicated to radio and television host Howard Stern. Melendez, who left Stern's radio show in 2004 and became the announcer for NBC's "The Tonight Show With Jay Leno," sought unspecified damages last August in accusing Sirius of using his name, persona and voice from old recordings without permission to add listeners and sell advertising.

From Sick Boy to PM: Jonny Lee Miller joins 'The Crown' cast as Major

Actor Jonny Lee Miller, known for playing drug addict Sick Boy in the 1996 film "Trainspotting", is joining the cast of hit Netflix series "The Crown", in which he will portray former British Prime Minister John Major. The award-winning drama about Britain's royal family has cast a spate of new actors for its fifth season, with Imelda Staunton set to play Queen Elizabeth and Elizabeth Debicki portraying the late Princess Diana.

