Rachel Brosnahan announces wrap on 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel' season 4

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 04-07-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 13:44 IST
The fourth season of the hit period comedy drama series ''The Marvelous Mrs Maisel'' has finished shooting, its lead star Rachel Brosnahan has announced.

Brosnahan, who plays the titular role of stand-up comic Midge on the acclaimed Amazon Prime Video show, took to Instagram on Saturday to share the news of the wrap on the latest chapter.

''And… that's a wrap on @maiseltv season 4. I am so in awe of this crew who had each other's backs and kept each other safe during this strange and challenging time in the world outside our bubble,'' the actor wrote alongside a behind-the-scenes photo from the set.

Production on the fourth season of the multiple award-winning series began in January this year in New York following industry Covid protocols as well as local health guidelines.

''We've been working away over here since January and can't wait to share the season with you,'' Brosnahan added.

The previous season saw Midge and Susie, played by Alex Borstein, discover that life on tour with Shy (Leroy McClain) was glamorous but humbling.

''The Marvelous Mrs Maisel'' also stars Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak and Caroline Aaron.

Milo Ventimiglia, Kelly Bishop, Jackie Hoffman and Allison Guinn also round out the cast for the new season.

The third season was released in December 2019.

