Yash Chopra ji was a treasure trove of poetry, friendship, says Anupam Kher

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, on Monday, penned an emotional post in the loving memory of the late iconic filmmaker Yash Chopra.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-07-2021 13:26 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 13:26 IST
Anupam Kher with late Yash Chopra (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Veteran actor Anupam Kher, on Monday, penned an emotional post in the loving memory of the late iconic filmmaker Yash Chopra. Taking to Instagram, Anupam recalled the days when he used to spend his mornings with the legendary director.

"There are days when I miss #YashChopra Ji very very much. He was not only my favorite director and best friend but also one of the most wonderful human beings I had ever met," the veteran star wrote. "Warm, funny, earthy, romantic, compassionate, sensitive, joyous and much more. For almost his last ten years if I was in Mumbai every morning I used to spend with him. He was a treasure trove of poetry and friendship," he added.

Along with his post, he uploaded a throwback picture of him sharing smiles with Yash Chopra. The two had worked together in several films such as 'Vijay', 'Lamhe', 'Darr', 'Veer Zara' and 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'.

Speaking of Yash Chopra, he died on October 21, 2012, just a month before the release of his last film, 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'. (ANI)

