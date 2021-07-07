AP Guv, CM mourn Dilip Kumar's death

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the demise of thespian Dilip Kumar on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Governor said Dilip Kumar was a trendsetter in Indian cinema with a different style of acting.

Advertisement

He was regarded as one of the greatest actors that the country has ever produced.

In a career spanning over five decades, Dilip Kumar inspired the next generations of actors, the Governor said.

The legendary actor was popularly known as the tragedy king of Bollywood, Harichandan recalled.

The Chief Minister said Dilip Kumar, born Mohammed Yusuf Khan, was a doyen of Indian cinema and carved a special place for himself in Bollywood by immortalising the role of Salim in Mughal-e-Azam.

His scintillating performances in films like Naya Daur, Madhumati, Ganga Jamuna and Shakti were well-remembered, Jagan said.

''The passing away of the legend is a void in the cultural field which cannot be filled,'' the Chief Minister said and conveyed heartfelt condolences to his actress-wife Saira Banu, numerous fans and well wishers.

''Deeply saddened to learn of Dilip Kumar jis passing.

One of the greatest actors ever to have graced Indian cinema, the legend has left an indelible mark on several generations of cinema lovers,'' Telugu Desam Party president Chandrababu Naidu said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)