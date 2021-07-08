Will Teen Titans get Season 6 or a reboot? Get latest info!

The series enthusiasts have given up their hopes for Teen Titans Season 6. Although the earlier report based on Fandom.com, Warner Bros. has not cancelled the plan to make Teen Titans Season 6, but the majority of viewers think there is less chance of developing the sixth season. They have already waited for around 14 years.

Warner Bros. and Cartoon Network earlier officially announced that Teen Titans would end with Season 6. But according to currents scenario, it seems Warner Bros. Animation dropped the idea of making Teen Titan Season 6.

Back in 2003, the fictional superhero series, Teen Titans premiered on Cartoon Network on July 19 2003. The first two seasons of the series also aired on Kids' WB. Initially, Teen Titans Season 4 was planned, but the immense popularity of the series led the Cartoon Network to ordering a fifth season. Season 5 dropped its final episode on January 16, 2006.

It was already announced earlier that Teen Titans Season 5 to be the finale of the series. Unfortunately, the decision was reportedly dropped due to the low gross income of the last two seasons.

In 2018, Warner Bros. and Cartoon Network had a talked to regenerate Teen Titans TV series for Season 6. The actor Tara Strong expressed her interest to play her role as a stoic girl from the parallel world. She revealed the conversation of Warner Bros. and Cartoon Network via her Twitter handle.

The caption read: "WOW. Just so y'all know...at a movie session today, they told us that if the #TTGO movie kicks all butts they would do our show at the same time as #Season6 ...FOR REALS! So go see it! Even if you hate us!!"

Now the question is, do the series really need to have a sixth season? If we go with the plot, Teen Titans Season 5 concludes by showing the Teen Titans team of crime-fighting teenage superheroes, Robin, Starfire, Beast Boy, Raven, and Cyborg joining forces with several other heroes to fight with the Brotherhood of Evil. The Beast Boy deals with his past involving the Doom Patrol and helps the Titans unite heroes to stop the Brotherhood of Evil.

The sudden ending with no proper closure is the actual reason why fans still crave for this series. However, fans once created a petition to renew Teen Titans for Season 6. The petition was circulated over the internet again over DC Entertainment, Cartoon Network, and Adult Swim. Although the petition gathered huge attention and momentum over two years, there is no positive answer from Warner Bros.

The good news is that Disney+ has launched a new theory that creates a new wave of nostalgia for fans. The streaming service offers viewers to access a surplus of their favorite old series. Another trend is the older series are getting new seasons or a reboot. We can expect Teen Titans to return with Season 6.

We still don't know whether Teen Titans Season 6 will be made in the future or not. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the animated superhero television series.

