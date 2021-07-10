Left Menu

Sri Lanka reopens many places after 2 months

Sri Lanka has reopened places of worship, restaurants and cinemas with certain restrictions, after being closed for nearly two months.The Health Ministry says theaters, cinemas and museums can operate at half capacity.Hotels and restaurants will also reopen subject to health guidelines. There are 271,483 confirmed cases in Sri Lanka including 3,434 deaths.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 10-07-2021 13:30 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 13:30 IST
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has reopened places of worship, restaurants and cinemas with certain restrictions, after being closed for nearly two months.

The Health Ministry says theaters, cinemas and museums can operate at half capacity.

Hotels and restaurants will also reopen subject to health guidelines. Conferences, seminars and brand launches can be held with a maximum of 50 on-site participants. A maximum of 50 people can attend funerals of those who die of non-COVID-19-related causes.

Sri Lanka saw a sharp rise of COVID-19 cases starting in April. There are 271,483 confirmed cases in Sri Lanka including 3,434 deaths.

