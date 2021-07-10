Varun Dhawan finishes filming for horror-comedy 'Bhediya'

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-07-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 14:28 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Varun Dhawan has wrapped the filming of his upcoming horror-comedy ''Bhediya'', and the actor said working on the film has been an ''extraordinary'' experience. ''Bhediya'' is part of producer Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe comprising Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor's "Stree" and "Roohi", featuring Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma.

The film is directed by ''Bala'' helmer Amar Kaushik, while Niren Bhatt, best known for penning "Asur" and the long-running TV show "Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma", has written the script. Also starring Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee, Deepak Dobriyal and Paalin Kabak, "Bhediya" is set to release in theatres on April 14, 2022.

''It's a film wrap for team #Bhediya! What an extraordinary journey this has been working with some amazing people and teaming up with Dino after 'Badlapur' and super talented @amarkaushik,'' Dhawan, 34, posted on Instagram alongside the film's official poster. ''@kritisanon u ma boo and @nowitsabhi will miss our chats in the can before every scene love u @paalinkabak surprise package thank you. Releasing in theatres on 14th April, 2022," he added.

The shoot for the film commenced in Arunachal Pradesh's Ziro town in March this year. The film is presented by Jio Studios and Vijan's Maddock Films.

