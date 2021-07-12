Left Menu

Kriti Kharbanda, Vikrant Massey express excitement about their film '14 Phere'

The makers of '14 Phere', on Monday, unveiled the film's trailer.

ANI | (Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-07-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 21:28 IST
Kriti Kharbanda, Vikrant Massey express excitement about their film '14 Phere'
Poster of '14 Phere' . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The makers of '14 Phere', on Monday, unveiled the film's trailer. Directed by Devanshu Singh, '14 Phere' stars Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda in the lead roles.

The two-and-a-half-minute trailer shows how the college love story of characters, Sanjay (Vikrant) and Aditi (Kriti) gets entangled in the family drama. Expressing excitement about the film, Kriti said: "Halfway through reading the script I felt a range of emotions. I was so invested in Aditi and Sanjay and couldn't wait to know could happen next."

"The intrigue I felt, reassured me that it was a kickass script and would make for super entertaining movie! It's not just another wedding film, that's for sure and I can't wait for the audiences to witness the magic that is 14 Phere! It will be the epitome of perfect naach, gaana and 2x the drama," she added. '14 Phere', which also stars Gauahar Khan and Jameel Khan in pivotal roles, is slated to release on Zee5 on July 23.

According to Vikrant, the film has all the "elements of an Indian shaadi- emotion, drama, romance, song and dance, comedy, family values and at the core of it - a couple madly in love". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
New software update improves battery life on OnePlus Nord

New software update improves battery life on OnePlus Nord

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021