Sherlock Season 5 can show evil side of Eurus, Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister

Sherlock Season 5 is yet to receive an official renewal update from BBC One. The previous season dropped its finale on January 15, 2017. Since January 2017, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's readers and the series viewers are wondering if they'd ever get a Season 5.

The Digital Weekly earlier reported that Sherlock Season 5 would be released in 2022 after completing all major projects. Now the series enthusiasts have started doubting fifth season's possibility in 2022 as there is no update on its progress till date.

Despite several rumors encircling series' cancellation, many fans continue to believe that their favorite Sherlock will return with Season 5 with their lovable actors, mainly Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman. They are passionately waiting to see in their respective characters Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson.

Earlier, Devdiscourse reported that The Walking Dead actress Eleanor Matsuura is passionate to come back in Sherlock Season 5. She was first introduced to the audience as Stella Hopkins in the premiere episode titled 'The Six Thatchers' of the previous season. The viewers also saw her having a video call with Sherlock whom she assured to help. She was seen visiting Baker Street apartment. Later she wasn't seen in the series. As the story lies incomplete, the avid viewers of Sherlock believe that Eleanor Matsuura will be seen in Season 5.

Many fans may not know that like Eleanor Matsuura, Sian Brooke and Louise Brealey are also interested to reprise their roles as Eurus Holmes and Molly Hooper respectively in Sherlock Season 5. Eurus Holmes is Sherlock's long-lost or secret sister and the fifth season can show her evil side. However, these are not the claims as BBC One is yet to renew the show for another season.

On the other hand, Sherlock Season 5 is likely to feature the changed lives of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson. The series creators Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss earlier teased this. Even earlier reports claimed that both would be seen solving the cases and fighting criminals again in the imminent season.

The plot for Sherlock Season 5 is still kept under wraps and BBC One is yet to announce its renewal. Stay with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on television series.

