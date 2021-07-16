Left Menu

Couple mark Eiffel Tower re-opening with marriage proposal

Gopel and Panke were among the first visitors to the Eiffel Tower when it opened again on Friday after having been closed for more than 8 months, its longest period out of action since World War Two. Gopel said his girlfriend had always wanted to visit Paris because it was so beautiful.

Eric Gopel made the most of the Eiffel Tower re-opening on Friday after months of COVID-19 lockdown by proposing to his girlfriend on the top deck. With a panoramic view of Paris as the backdrop, Gopel, a 29-year-old from Germany, got down on one knee and placed a ring on the finger of his girlfriend, 25-year-old Katja Panke.

She accepted his proposal. "I'm happy," she told Reuters through tears of joy. Gopel and Panke were among the first visitors to the Eiffel Tower when it opened again on Friday after having been closed for more than 8 months, its longest period out of action since World War Two.

Gopel said his girlfriend had always wanted to visit Paris because it was so beautiful. "Now it's more special," he said.

