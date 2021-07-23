'Godzilla vs Kong' to hit Amazon Prime Video on August 14

Left Menu

The rebooted franchise started with 2014's Godzilla, featuring the Japanese nuclear-created lizard. Three years later, Kong Skull Island re-introduced King Kong.Godzilla vs. Kong features an ensemble cast of Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Kyle Chandler, Brian Tyree Henry, Eiza Gonzalez, Jessica Henwick and Julian Dennison.The film is produced by Warner Bros.

Warner Bros and Legendary's blockbuster movie ''Godzilla vs Kong'' will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from August 14.

The movie will available on Amazon in English as well as dubbed in three Indian languages -- Hindi, Telugu and Tamil, the streamer said in a statement.

Directed by Adam Wingard, ''Godzilla vs Kong'' had its release in India in March this year.

The movie focuses on Kong and his protectors, who undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond.

They, however, unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe.

''Godzilla Vs Kong'' is a follow-up to 2019's ''Godzilla: King of the Monsters''.

The rebooted franchise started with 2014's ''Godzilla'', featuring the Japanese nuclear-created lizard. Three years later, ''Kong: Skull Island'' re-introduced King Kong.

''Godzilla vs. Kong'' features an ensemble cast of Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Kyle Chandler, Brian Tyree Henry, Eiza Gonzalez, Jessica Henwick and Julian Dennison.

The film is produced by Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Entertainment.

