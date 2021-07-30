Left Menu

Disney says 'no merit' to Scarlett Johansson lawsuit over 'Black Widow' movie

Walt Disney Co said on Thursday there was 'no merit' to a lawsuit filed by actress Scarlett Johansson alleging the movie studio had breached its contract with her when it offered the film "Black Widow" on streaming at the same time it played in theaters.

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 30-07-2021 03:05 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 02:59 IST
Disney says 'no merit' to Scarlett Johansson lawsuit over 'Black Widow' movie
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Walt Disney Co said on Thursday there was 'no merit' to a lawsuit filed by actress Scarlett Johansson alleging the movie studio had breached its contract with her when it offered the film "Black Widow" on streaming at the same time it played in theaters. "There is no merit whatsoever to this filing," a Disney spokesperson said in a statement. "Disney has fully complied with Ms. Johansson's contract."

Johansson's lawsuit said the dual release strategy for "Black Widow" in early July reduced her compensation, which was based partly on box office receipts from what was supposed to be an exclusive run in cinemas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Sponge-like Canadian fossils may be earliest sign of animal life and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global
4
Google Cloud opens new region in Melbourne

Google Cloud opens new region in Melbourne

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021