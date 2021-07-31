Left Menu

Keeley Hawes to lead BBC One miniseries 'Crossfire'

Executive producers also include Laurence Bowen and Chris Carey for Dancing Ledge, Lucy Richer for the BBC and Doughty.

Keeley Hawes Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
British star Keeley Hawes is set to headline BBC One's upcoming miniseries ''Crossfire'', touted as a story of survival and resilience The 45-year-old actor, known for featuring in critically-acclaimed shows ''Bodyguard'' and ''Line of Duty'', will also executive produce the series.

According to Deadline, the show is written by ''Apple Tree Yard'' author Louise Doughty.

Set in a luxurious resort in the Canary Islands, ''Crossfire'' follows Jo (Hawes), who is enjoying a dream vacation with her family and friends. Sunbathing on her balcony, the tranquility is thrown into turmoil when shots ring out across the complex from gunmen wreaking revenge.

With the unsuspecting and vulnerable holidaymakers and hotel staff forced to make split-second life or death decisions, regrets will linger long after the final shots are fired.

The three-part thriller will be produced by Fremantle-backed Dancing Ledge Productions and Hawes' Buddy Club Productions. Executive producers also include Laurence Bowen and Chris Carey for Dancing Ledge, Lucy Richer for the BBC, and Doughty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

