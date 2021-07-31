Centenarian sprinter Man Kaur dies of hearts attack
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-07-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 15:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Centenarian sprinter Man Kaur has died of a heart attack, her son Gurdev Singh said on Saturday.
Man was 105 and is survived by two sons and a daughter. Gurdev told PTI that she was admitted to Derabassi Ayurvedic hospital and breathed her last at around 1 pm today.
Advertisement
Born on March 1, 1916, Kaur was known as the ''Miracle Mom from Chandigarh''.
She shot to fame after winning the 100-meter sprint at the World Masters Games in Auckland in 2017.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Farmers will take their 'revenge' in upcoming Assembly poll, says Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Centenarian sprinter Man Kaur is dead: son Gurdev Singh.
Delegation led by SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal, BSP, NCP JKNC meets President Kovind to discuss issues of farmers and Pegasus
Olympics-Judo-Georgia's Bekauri wins men's -90 kg gold medal