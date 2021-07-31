Centenarian sprinter Man Kaur dies of hearts attack

Centenarian sprinter Man Kaur has died of a heart attack, her son Gurdev Singh said on Saturday.

Man was 105 and is survived by two sons and a daughter. Gurdev told PTI that she was admitted to Derabassi Ayurvedic hospital and breathed her last at around 1 pm today.

Advertisement

Born on March 1, 1916, Kaur was known as the ''Miracle Mom from Chandigarh''.

She shot to fame after winning the 100-meter sprint at the World Masters Games in Auckland in 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)