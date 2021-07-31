Left Menu

Neena Gupta shares sneak peek of her upcoming film 'Dial 100'

A lot of hard work goes into the making of a good film, if only we could see it! But fret not, for actor Neena Gupta has come to our rescue with a sneak peek of her upcoming film 'Dial 100'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 31-07-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 19:41 IST
Neena Gupta shares sneak peek of her upcoming film 'Dial 100'
Motion poster of 'Dial 100' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A lot of hard work goes into the making of a good film, if only we could see it! But fret not, for actor Neena Gupta has come to our rescue with a sneak peek of her upcoming film 'Dial 100'. Members of the cast including Neena, Manoj Bajpayee, and Sakshi Tanwar as well as crew members at work can be seen in the video, posted by the 'Badhaai Ho' star on her Instagram account.

The sensational background music in the video perfectly compliments the fast-paced clips of scenes and dialogues of the film. She captioned the post, "Here's a sneak peek from the sets of #Dial100 just for you. Premieres 6th August, on #ZEE5."

The upcoming crime-thriller in which Manoj Bajpayee plays the role of a police officer is replete with several plot twists. The movie unfolds in one night where one call turns everyone's lives upside down. Produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Siddarth M Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra's Alchemy Films, the film is directed by Rensil D'Silva and will premiere on India's largest homegrown OTT platform, ZEE5. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Rajasthan govt decides to raise minimum wages in state

Rajasthan govt decides to raise minimum wages in state

 India
4
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021