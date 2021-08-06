Is Sweet Home Season 2 renewal still pending or Netflix plans to work secretly?

Since Netflix dropped the K-drama Sweet Home in December last year, plenty of subscribers are looking forward to Sweet Home Season 2. The drama left many cliffhangers behind in the first season. Recently, a rumor circulated that the second season of the horror series will commence filming in December 2021.

Fans would be disappointed to know that Netflix hasn't yet renewed the K-drama for a second season. In response to the report, the streaming giant has answered, "Nothing has been decided yet regarding the production of ["Sweet Home"] Season 2," reported Soompi.

But, according to an exclusive report from the South Korean portal, JTBC, Netflix has been on the move to start preparations for Sweet Home (Season) 2. Netflix has already confirmed the actors and actresses for the upcoming series.

The news also clarifies that the streaming giant has already planned to start filming for Sweet Home Season 2 and the K-drama is likely to release in 2022.

However, despite having positive reviews, there is no official renewal announcement on Sweet Home Season 2. Although Netflix takes time to renew a show until they get good feedback on the first season's performance, still we have to wait for more periods to get the show back as almost all the entertainment industry projects are hampered due to the impact of the COVID-19.

Sweet Home is based on the Naver webtoon of the same name by Kim Carnby and Hwang Young-chan. It follows the story of Cha Hyun-soo, who decided to leave his home and move into an apartment. Soon after, monsters begin trying to wipe out humanity. People inside the apartment are trapped inside the building, realizing that monsters are lurking everywhere outside. Hyun-soo and other residents shield themselves inside the building in hopes of surviving as long as they could.

If Netflix comes with Sweet Home Season 2, most of the main cast would likely to return includes Song Kang, Lee Jin Wook, and Lee Si Young among other cast members. Lee Jin Wook ( plays Pyeon Sang-wook) and Lee Si Young (who plays Seo Yu-jyung) express interest to reprise their role.

