Left Menu

Varun Dhawan resumes filming 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'

Actor Varun Dhawan on Tuesday began filming his upcoming feature Jug Jugg Jeeyo, eight months after the team wrapped up the Chandigarh schedule.Backed by Karan Johars Dharma Productions, the film is directed by Raj Mehta and also stars Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.Dhawan took to Instagram and posted a series of pictures from the films set.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-08-2021 13:07 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 12:59 IST
Varun Dhawan resumes filming 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Varun Dhawan on Tuesday began filming his upcoming feature ''Jug Jugg Jeeyo'', eight months after the team wrapped up the Chandigarh schedule.

Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film is directed by Raj Mehta and also stars Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

Dhawan took to Instagram and posted a series of pictures from the film's set. ''Just some nervous moments before I step into the world of #JugJuggJeyo again,'' the 34-year-old actor posted. Mehta, who made his directorial debut with the 2019 comedy ''Good Newwz'', also shared a picture on Instagram.

''Eight months later... Here we go again! Take 2,'' he posted and tagged the actors. Last December, the shooting of the film was briefly halted after Mehta, Neetu and Dhawan had tested positive for COVID-19. Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli also round out the cast of ''Jug Jugg Jeeyo''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
2
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

 Global
3
Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021