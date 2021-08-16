Last Kingdom Season 5 airs Sigtryggr with a quote, will he have children with Stiorra?

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will surely mark end to the series, but still fans can't wait to see it. Netflix renewed the fifth season on July 7, 2020. Since then the enthusiasts are wondering about the release date for the series.

The preparation for The Last Kingdom Season 5's episodes is underway. The series lovers across the world are wondering if Stiorra and Sigtryggr will have children in the final season. The fourth season focused on Uhtred's (played by Alexander Dreymon) daughter Stiorra (by Ruby Hartley). Stiorra was taken captive by the Viking Sigtryggr (Eysteinn Sigurðarson). The viewers are expecting to find out if their romance will develop to the next step.

Sigtryggr promised to leave Winchester on the condition he could take Stiorra with him. She made this assurance during the last phase of previous season. Uhtred unwillingly agreed and both were seen riding off into the sunset together.

The Last Kingdom Season 5 can focus on Stiorra's marriage to Sigtryggr as this is already portrayed in the novels. They can be seen parenting several children if the creators follow Bernard Cornwell's The Saxon Stories. Unfortunately, they can die during a deadly plague.

We had also seen the previous season had a mysterious 'sickness' as one of the main plots. It can return to wipe out some characters in The Last Kingdom Season 5.

The official media handle of Last Kingdom shared a look of Sigtryggr from Season 5. The image shows Sigtryggr quite serious with his hair down at his sides hitting his shoulders. We can see a quote below this lovely character. "'It is more difficult to live peacefully with enemies than to fight them.' – Sigtryggr." Whereas, the post is captioned: "Keep your enemies close... #TheLastKingdom #TLK5"

On the other hand, the imminent Last Kingdom Season 5 will bring more changes to Brida, Express.uk noted. In the previous season, we had witnessed Brida (Emily Cox) turning against her childhood friend Uhtred. Brida and Uhtred grew up together, they obviously had a good relationship and they were in love for a short period. Nonetheless, the loyalty of Uhtred to the Saxons would not go down well with his childhood friend Brida. In fact, Brida decided to destroy everything that Uhtred loves.

The Last Kingdom Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

