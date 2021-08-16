Entertainment News Roundup: Box Office: 'Free Guy' Debuts at No. 1 With Surprisingly Strong $28.4 Million

Left Menu

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Despite concerns the delta variant would keep moviegoers at home, Ryan Reynolds' sci-fi action comedy "Free Guy" had a better-than-expected start at the domestic box office. The movie, from Disney and 20th Century Studios, collected $26 million from 4,165 North American theaters. Given its production budget above $100 million, those ticket sales wouldn't be much to celebrate in pre-pandemic times, but isn't a bad result as a plague sweeps the globe.

