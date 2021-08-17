Boruto Episode 212 preview, Amado is planning something new to confront Jigen

Boruto Naruto Next Generations Episode 212 is the next instalment that has received the title "Amado's Defection." The official preview trailer teases Episode 212 shows Amado is going to reveal that they have a secret weapon and it's because Kashin Koji might retrieve some important data in Konohagakure.

Kashin Koji and Amado want to crush Jigen but it's quite tough to defeat him. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 212 would show Amado is planning something new to confront Jigen.

Advertisement

In Boruto Episode 211, Koji Kashin has returned to Kara's hideout, where Amado waits for him. Amado tells Koji, that Jigen is still at ten percent power and that if someone were to visit him now, it would be either for a very important reason or to kill him in his sleep. Amado tells Koji that the remaining Inners are away from the base, and they won't ever realize, that Koji and Amado's true goal is to eliminate Jigen.

The upcoming chapter might also show why Amado is stabbing Jigen in the back. The trailer shows Amado says "it's always good to have a lot of secret weapons. Especially since our opponent is Jigen."

Twitter user Abdul Zoldyck shared a short storyline. He describes Amado will capture Shikadai in BorutoNaruto Next Generations Episode 212.

The post reads: "Amado has captured Shikadai and is negotiating for his asylum in the Village of Konohagakure!?"

Boruto Episode 211 & 212 Double Preview Text Blurb from this weeks WSJ issue! •Ep211: "Tracking" (8/15)•Ep212: "Amado's Defection" (8/22)Translation: @nite_baron pic.twitter.com/rGUHT9bwIT — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) August 5, 2021

Boruto episode 212 is scheduled to release on August 22, 2021. The latest episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations airs every Sunday at 3:30 am EST. Like the previous installment, BorutoNaruto Next Generations Episode 211 can be watched on the official websites via AnimeLab, Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu. Check out the trailer below:

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is a Japanese anime series based on the manga series of the same name and is a spin-off of and sequel to Masashi Kishimoto'sNaruto. It is produced by Pierrot and broadcast on TV Tokyo. Boruto Episode 212 is directed by Shigetaka Ikeda and written by KyōkoKatsuya.

Also Read: One Punch Man Chapter 150 spoilers claim severe battles between Heroes against monsters