Left Menu

The Grand Tour Wales special episode is filming underway, gearing up for 2021 release

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 19-08-2021 12:47 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 12:47 IST
The Grand Tour Wales special episode is filming underway, gearing up for 2021 release
The Wales special episode started its production immediately after the Lochdown was completed. Image Credit: Facebook / The Grand Tour
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Amazon prime's car-based reality show is officially back and the fourth special episode of The Grand Tour is filming underway. After the release of the third special 'Lochdown' on July 30, 2021, The Grand Tour has confirmed its next location. Jeremy Clarkson confirmed that a fourth special will also record in the United Kingdom due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The international tour is much difficult for the travel restrictions during the pandemic.

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May have already headed to Wales to shoot the fourth special episode of The Grand Tour Special and it is expected to release this year. The Wales special episode started its production immediately after the Lochdown was completed.

The creator, Andy Wilman said of the location that "It will keep the wheels turning for a while."

Speaking to the press he said, "We have to shoot two more big ones far away. Where they are, we don't know yet because it's tricky. We are planning but a country can go on the red list at short notice, so at the minute we don't know where we're going."

"But we want to shoot one in the Autumn and one in February because if we don't we're not producing any content."

In The Grand Tour Season 4 third special episode, the trio travels across Scotland from the English border at Berwick-upon-Tweed to the island of North Uist in the Outer Hebrides, in three large American luxury cars. In Lochdown special, the trio finds out why old American Cars were not popular in Europe.

The good news is the team behind The Grand Tour is also intended to start filming for the International tour in 2022. The Russia episode is still on works at Amazon Prime Video. The production will start in 2022, confirmed Radio Times.

The release date for Amazon Prime Video's The Grand Tour Season 4 Wales special episode is yet to announce.

Stay tuned to get more updates on the Amazon series.

Also Read: Alone Season 8 Episode 11: A new predator to attack Theresa, Biko or Clay

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT applications

IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT appl...

 India
4
Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, study finds

Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, stud...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021