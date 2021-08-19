The Grand Tour Wales special episode is filming underway, gearing up for 2021 release

Amazon prime's car-based reality show is officially back and the fourth special episode of The Grand Tour is filming underway. After the release of the third special 'Lochdown' on July 30, 2021, The Grand Tour has confirmed its next location. Jeremy Clarkson confirmed that a fourth special will also record in the United Kingdom due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The international tour is much difficult for the travel restrictions during the pandemic.

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May have already headed to Wales to shoot the fourth special episode of The Grand Tour Special and it is expected to release this year. The Wales special episode started its production immediately after the Lochdown was completed.

The creator, Andy Wilman said of the location that "It will keep the wheels turning for a while."

Speaking to the press he said, "We have to shoot two more big ones far away. Where they are, we don't know yet because it's tricky. We are planning but a country can go on the red list at short notice, so at the minute we don't know where we're going."

"But we want to shoot one in the Autumn and one in February because if we don't we're not producing any content."

In The Grand Tour Season 4 third special episode, the trio travels across Scotland from the English border at Berwick-upon-Tweed to the island of North Uist in the Outer Hebrides, in three large American luxury cars. In Lochdown special, the trio finds out why old American Cars were not popular in Europe.

The good news is the team behind The Grand Tour is also intended to start filming for the International tour in 2022. The Russia episode is still on works at Amazon Prime Video. The production will start in 2022, confirmed Radio Times.

The release date for Amazon Prime Video's The Grand Tour Season 4 Wales special episode is yet to announce.

