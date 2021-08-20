Left Menu

Geeta Basra excited for her son Jovan's first Raksha Bandhan

Actor Geeta Basra, who is the wife of Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh, is eagerly waiting for Raksha Bandhan as it will be her son Jovan's first festival after his birth.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 18:59 IST
Geeta Basra excited for her son Jovan's first Raksha Bandhan
Geeta Basra (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Simran Sethi Actor Geeta Basra, who is the wife of Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh, is eagerly waiting for Raksha Bandhan as it will be her son Jovan's first festival after his birth.

"My whole family is excited for Raksha Bandhan. There are so many sisters in our family ... I am sure Jovan's little hands will be full of rakhis. Raksha Bandhan has surely come at the right time this year. It's going to be a special one. There could not be a better function than this," Geeta told ANI. Geeta and Harbhajan welcomed Jovan on July 10. They also have a daughter, Hinaya, who was born in 2016.

According to Geeta, the little one's presence has doubled her "ghar ki raunak". "I always wanted two children. It's very important to have a sibling for your child. I also have a sibling...so I know how protective you feel when you have a sibling. I feel 'bachon se ghar ki raunak dugni ho jaati hai' and Jovan's presence has undoubtedly doubled our 'raunak'," 'The Train' actor said.

"I love big families. There's no compulsion that one should have more than one child but I always felt that two is beautiful. He is very small right now. I can't wait for him to develop a bond with my daughter Hinaya," she added. While opening up about her children, Geeta also spoke about how her daughter has become more responsible since the birth of Jovan.

"Hinaya is a mature girl. After Jovan's birth, she has become more responsible. She is even protective of him. She does not like anyone touching Jovan's face. I can see how she feels good when she is around Jovan," Geeta added. For the unversed, Geeta suffered two miscarriages before giving birth to her son Jovan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021