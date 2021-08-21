Left Menu

R Madhavan calls himself a 'blessed father', pens heartfelt post for his son Vedaant on birthday

Actor R Madhavan on Saturday penned a heartfelt post for his son Vedaant on his 16th birthday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-08-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 21:39 IST
R. Madhavan with his son (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor R Madhavan on Saturday penned a heartfelt post for his son Vedaant on his 16th birthday. Taking to Instagram, Madhavan wrote, "Thank you for beating me at almost everything I am good at and making me jealous yet, my heart swell with pride. I have to learn so much from you my boy. As you step into the threshold of manhood, I want to wish you a very happy 16th birthday and hope and pray that you're able to make this world a better place than we are able to give to you. I'm a blessed father."

Alongside the praises, Madhavan uploaded a picture of him sharing smiles with his son. In the image, Madhavan sported a light blue shirt with jeans, Vedaant wore a black T-shirt. Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhavan is waiting for the release of his digital series 'Decoupled' and movie 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

