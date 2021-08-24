The Incredibles 3 cast revealed, know its possibilities directly from director

Is Incredibles 3 is under development? It been over three years since The Incredibles 2 was released and many fans are wondering that if Incredibles 3 is under production.

Considering the time gap of 14 years between Incredibles 1 and 2, it is too early to expect Incredibles 3. Incredibles 2's success was enormous across the planet, which still continues to trigger fans' demand for Incredibles 3.

Earlier the franchise director, Brad Bird was asked possibility to make The Incredibles 3. "If records are an introduction, it'll be some other 14 years, and masses of people will expect oxygen to make the third one," Brad Bird opined. He also said that the remaining plotlines could lead to The Incredibles 3, just as they did with the second.

Brad Bird told to EW, "There were a lot of ideas that we had on this film that could be [used]... whether it's another Incredibles film, or something else." "'I would rather say I'm not close to it, but it's not on my mind. It's like, the last thing you want to do after swimming in the ocean for a month is go for a swim. I need to do something else for a while, and we'll see what the future has in store," Bird said to Deadline.

If Brad Bird returns with Incredibles 3, it is obvious that Samuel L Jackson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell, Huckleberry Milner, and Craig T Nelson will create magic by voicing their respective characters. Craig T Nelson as Bob, Sarah Vowell as Violet Parr, Samuel L Jackson as Lucius, Huckleberry Milner as Dash, etc. will return in the third season.

The returning of Sophia Bush as Karen is expected in Incredibles 3. "It's a great moment for those girls to start hopefully collaborating, whether that's in the continuum left after the second movie or in an eventual third, which I think we're all pulling for," Sophia Bush told EW.

Incredibles 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood movies.

