Black Clover Chapter 304 spoilers: Will Asta help Yuno in fight against Zenon?

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 24-08-2021 12:29 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 12:29 IST
The imminent Black Clover Chapter 304 can show a big fight between Zenon and Yuno. Image Credit: Facebook / Black Clover
The manga aficionados are excited as Black Clover Chapter 304 has not gone for any hiatus. It is slated to be out on time without any delay. Let's have a look what you can have in the upcoming chapter.

Black Clover Chapter 304 has got the title 'Glad Tidings'. The chapter commences with a flashback of Noelle at a young age and his mom Acier Silve carrying her at her arm.

The imminent Black Clover Chapter 304 can show a big fight between Zenon and Yuno. Fans are wondering if Yuno is able to defeat Zenon based on the incredible amount of devil power. However, some theories claim that Yuno won't get any help from Asta in this fight against Zenon.

Fans of Black Clover believe that Yuno and Zenon together will end the mystery the Dark Triad has created. Yuno, as said earlier, won't get any assistance from Asta for being a rival. And if he is not able to defeat Zenon alone, it certainly indicates his defeat.

In the previous chapter, we had seen Zenon unleashing his full devil's power, while Yuno unlocked a new mode. Yuno is likely to unleash full power in the upcoming Black Clover Chapter 304.

The previous chapter of Black Clover revealed that Nozel was cursed as well, with her curse being that he couldn't speak about Megicula and their history. We then saw Nozel and Megicula battle, with Nozel admitting that he became obsessed with power and becoming stronger.

Black Clover Chapter 304 is scheduled to release on Sunday, August 29, 2021. All the chapters of Black Clover are available online on MangaPlus and Viz Media apps and platforms. Stay tuned to get more updates on the Japanese manga series.

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

