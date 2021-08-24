Wentworth Season 9 declared final, Brian Walsh’s statement on final season

Wentworth Season 8 was obviously the penultimate season as Season 9 has been declared final. Although Wentworth enthusiasts in Australia and across the world are disappointed with Foxtel's and series' creators' decision of ending the series, still they are expressing curiosity to know how the series will conclude finally.

However, the premiere date for Wentworth Season 9 is yet to be revealed. Season 8 went into production in October 2019. It consists of twenty episodes titled 'Redemption,' and featured the first ten episodes in 2020, while the final episodes will broadcast in 2021.

Foxtel's executive director of TV, Brian Walsh cited in a conversation with TV Tonight saying Wentworth Season 9 would mark end to the series.

"Foxtel is proud and delighted to confirm a further 20 episodes of the renewal of this much-loved drama is testament to Foxtel's unwavering commitment to Australian story-telling," Brian Walsh said.

Wentworth Season 9 can also be called as Season 8 Part 2. The prison-centered show got greenlit for Season 9 in December 2018. The twenty-episode final season has been divided into two parts; the first, titled 'Wentworth: Redemption,' contains the first ten episodes (2020), while the second, titled 'Wentworth: The Final Sentence.'

This season introduced four new main characters: Ann Reynolds (Jane Hall), Lou Kelly (Kate Box), Judy Bryant (Vivienne Awosoga), Reb Keane (Zoe Terakes), and special guest star Marta Dusseldorp as Sheila Bausch. The second part of the season will introduce Tina Bursill as Eve Wilder.

Wentworth Season 9 is set to release in the home country on August 24, 2021. The viewers on Netflix will have to wait a little longer as the streamer doesn't stream the new season until it concludes its run on Fox Showcase. Stay tuned with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on television series.

