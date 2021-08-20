Love, Victor Season 3: Will Victor stay with Benji or start new relationship with Rahim?

The American teen comedy-drama Love, Victor Season 2 has recently dropped on Hulu in June this year. The series is officially renewed for Season 3 on Hulu and Disney+ which will continue the story of Victor Salazar's (Michael Cimino) journey of self-discovery, confronting challenges at home and struggling with his sexual orientation.

The show is inspired by the 2018 film "Love, Simon" written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, the same duo that created the television series, Love, Victor.

Love, Victor Season 3 was confirmed via social media in July 2021, but the release date is yet to be revealed. However, if we go with the first two season's release dates, both launched in mid-June. Therefore we can expect Love, Victor Season 3 in June 2022.

Season 2 left the viewers with a major cliffhanger. At the end of previous season, Victor did choose between his two boyfriends. In fact, he ran to the guy with whom he wants to be in a relationship. However, the audience was left in the dark about whose house Victor actually visited. Evidently, Love, Victor Season 3 is going to resolve the unfinished ending. No wonder fans are speculating who could be Victor's choice.

The question arises, despite several complicated problems, will Victor stay with his boyfriend Benji (George Sear) or will he start a new relationship with Rahim (Anthony Keyvan)?

Although there are no clues on the upcoming plot meanwhile, Michael Cimino shared standout moments of Season 2 on Instagram notifying Love, Victor Season 3 is returning on Hulu.

The caption reads: "I GUESS WE WILL FIND OUT WHO'S ON THE OTHER SIDE OF THE DOOR".

Hulu is yet to reveal the cast list for Love, Victor Season 3, but it seems almost all the major players could return in the third season including the lead Michael Cimino as Victor.

