The Last Kingdom Season 5 releases new looks of Aelweard, Aethelhelm, Aethelstan

Renewal of The Last Kingdom for Season 5 was already accomplished and now the series enthusiasts across the world are ardently waiting for its release. Fans will have even new characters to get to know. The fifth season is on the way to Netflix and, unfortunately, as we all know, this outing is going to act as the series finale.

Will The Last Kingdom Season 5 have a satisfying end? The viewers are recently being offered an official and first look at the new character ahead of the final season's premiere. The official look at Aelfweard in Last Kingdom Season 5 has been revealed on Instagram.

Advertisement

When we last saw Aelweard, he was a boy. The series lovers have received an official look at Aelfweard in The Last Kingdom Season 5. He is the son to King Edward of Wessex (Timothy Innes) by Aelfflaed (Amelia Clarkson), with whom he is currently married. The viewers will also see another son, Aethelstan, of Edward from his previous marriage. He is also appearing in the final season.

Aelfweard is seen in the middle with a short cut surrounding his face. He is clad in a regal attire in brown. You can see a quote: "'Who better than my grandson Aelfweard?' – Aethelhelm." The post is captioned on Instagram: "Family ties. #thelastkingdom #tlk5."

Before sharing the look of Aelfweard, the official look of Lord Aethelhelm from The Last Kingdom Season 5 was shared on Twitter. The series aficionados can recall he is the scheming father of Aelfaed. The viewers already know he poisoned Lady Aelswith in the previous season and he can go to any level to achieve what he wishes for. Thus, fans have a big curiosity to know what new terrifying things he will do in the last season.

The post shows his quote: "'I have learned things in my life that you do not know.' – Aethelhelm."

A new post on Instagram shows an image of Aethelstan. He was last seen with Uhtred while he was quite young. The post shows his quote: "'It's not my reputation men wish to test.' – Aethelstan.

The Last Kingdom Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the series.