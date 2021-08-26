Taapsee Pannu, Vijay Sethupathi's 'Annabelle Sethupathi' to release on Disney+ Hotstar in Sept

Actors Taapsee Pannu and Vijay Sethupathi's multi-lingual feature film ''Annabelle Sethupathi'' is set to release on Disney+Hotstar on September 17.

Written and directed by Deepak Sundarrajan, the film marks Pannu's first collaboration with Sethupathi, known for critically-acclaimed movies like ''Super Deluxe'', ''Aandavan Kattalai'', ''Master'' and ''Vikram Vedha''.

The ''Haseen Dillruba'' star took to Twitter and shared the film's release date announcement.

''Annabelle Sethupathi'' will release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

''Coz sometimes one life is not enough to see it all. #AnnabelleSethupathi. Streaming in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam from September 17 only on @DisneyPlusHS,'' Pannu, 34, tweeted.

The film is reportedly a horror comedy, featuring both Pannu and Sethupathi, 43, in dual roles. ''Annabelle Sethupathi'' is produced by Sudhan Sundaram and G Jayaram.

