Aggretsuko Season 4: Will Haida keep his promise to save Retsuko?

The beloved Japanese animated comedy series Aggretsuko has been praised for its satirical portrayal of Japan's workplace culture, and the pressures facing millennial women in the workforce. In December 2020, it was announced that the show was renewed for a fourth season. Unfortunately, the release date of Aggretsuko Season 4 is yet to be announced, but we got confirmation via Twitter by NetflixGeeked that the anime series will surely arrive soon.

After the release of the previous seasons, the anime accumulated mostly positive reviews and was critically acclaimed, thanks to its captivating storyline. The debut season of the Netflix series holds a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 25 reviews. Aggretsuko Season 2 holds a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 8 reviews. The third season holds a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 5 reviews.

The cute animated comedy series first appeared as an animated shorts drama by Fanworks, which aired on Tokyo Broadcasting System Television in April 2016 and March 2018.

Thankfully, Netflix picked Aggretsuko for the global audience and released the first season on April 20, 2018. Aggretsuko Season 2 and Season 3 premiered on June 14, 2019, and August 27, 2020, respectively. A Christmas special was also released on December 20, 2018.

Fans are waiting eagerly for another anticipated season of the anime series to see whether there will be a close relationship between Haida and Retsuko. Haida and Retsuko are co-workers in a Japanese trading firm. They are working together for five years. Retsuko is an anthropomorphic panda, which means she is having every human characteristic.

In the last season, we found Retsuko and his other band members have faced several challenges. Besides, Retsuko is in financial trouble and taking a secret role as a member of the Japanese idol group. Meanwhile, Hyodo discovers that a fan who accosted Retsuko also runs that fake idol group's account. Now Retsuko lives with his mother and takes a break from her job. Her friends are worried. However, Haida promises to help and keep her safe.

Although the creators are silent on the plot of Aggretsuko Season 4, still Netflix's announcement regarding Season 4 during Christmas 2020 hinted at the plot. The Twitter post comes with a picture of Retsuko wearing a Santa hat and red dress, and seemingly announcing the coming of Aggretsuko Season 4 at a microphone, while also wishing Merry Christmas to all. No wonder Fenneko and Haida are seen in the picture standing beside Retsuko.

Retsuko, Haida, and Fenneko are definitely returning in Aggretsuko Season 4. Watching the image, we could guess the fourth season will focus mostly on Retsuko and his musical career. Watch the post below.

Retsy Claus has a present for all you metalheads out there! @aggretsuko is coming back for a fourth season of romance, rock, and RAGE! pic.twitter.com/gOhpLkFS7H — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) December 24, 2020

The official trailer is yet to come. We will surely keep you updating the news as soon as we get anything new. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese anime series.

Also Read: Creators reveal big plans on The Dragon Prince Season 4 including new character