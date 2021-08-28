Left Menu

Eddie Murphy to star alongside Jonah Hill in Kenya Barris' untitled next

'Coming 2 America' actor Eddie Murphy has joined actor Jonah Hill to star in Kenya Barris untitled directed comedy film for Netflix.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-08-2021 12:57 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 12:57 IST
Eddie Murphy to star alongside Jonah Hill in Kenya Barris' untitled next
Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

'Coming 2 America' actor Eddie Murphy has joined actor Jonah Hill to star in Kenya Barris untitled directed comedy film for Netflix. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hill and Barris have teamed up to co-write the script for the movie which marks the reunion between Murphy and Barris.

Barris served as a writer on Murphy's 'Coming 2 America', the comedy sequel to the actor's 1980s classic that proved to be a big streaming hit for Amazon earlier this year. As per The Hollywood Reporter, plot details of the project are being kept under the wraps. It is touted to be an incisive examination of modern love and family dynamics and how clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences shape and affect relationships.

Murphy and Hill will find themselves on opposite sides of some of those divides in the movie. The movie will mark Barris's first feature directorial, which is being executive produced by Mychelle Deschamp and Hale Rothstein for Khalabo Ink Society, Strong Baby's Matt Dines and Ali Goodwin and Andy Berman of Misher Films. Also, exec producing are David Hyman and Charisse Hewitt Webster.

Apart from writing, Hill and Barris are also producing the untitled project through the latter's Khalabo Ink Society banner, with Hill through his Strong Baby shingle. Kevin Misher of Misher Films will also serve as a producer of the project. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; Honduras to buy 2.7 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global
3
Study finds how disorderly young galaxies grow up and mature

Study finds how disorderly young galaxies grow up and mature

 Sweden
4
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; BioNTech eyes Rwanda, Senegal for malaria, tuberculosis vaccine production and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021