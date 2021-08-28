Eddie Murphy to star alongside Jonah Hill in Kenya Barris' untitled next

'Coming 2 America' actor Eddie Murphy has joined actor Jonah Hill to star in Kenya Barris untitled directed comedy film for Netflix. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hill and Barris have teamed up to co-write the script for the movie which marks the reunion between Murphy and Barris.

Barris served as a writer on Murphy's 'Coming 2 America', the comedy sequel to the actor's 1980s classic that proved to be a big streaming hit for Amazon earlier this year. As per The Hollywood Reporter, plot details of the project are being kept under the wraps. It is touted to be an incisive examination of modern love and family dynamics and how clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences shape and affect relationships.

Murphy and Hill will find themselves on opposite sides of some of those divides in the movie. The movie will mark Barris's first feature directorial, which is being executive produced by Mychelle Deschamp and Hale Rothstein for Khalabo Ink Society, Strong Baby's Matt Dines and Ali Goodwin and Andy Berman of Misher Films. Also, exec producing are David Hyman and Charisse Hewitt Webster.

Apart from writing, Hill and Barris are also producing the untitled project through the latter's Khalabo Ink Society banner, with Hill through his Strong Baby shingle. Kevin Misher of Misher Films will also serve as a producer of the project. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)