Mob Psycho Season 3: Mob wants a normal life, will problems encircle him always?

Following the unbelievable success of Mob Psycho 100 Season 1 and Season 2, fans are waiting for a Season 3. The creators, crew and other staff are silent on the making of third season.

Whenever Mob Psycho 100 returns with Season 3, Dimple, Teruki Hanazawa, Reign Arataka, Shou Suzuki, and Ritsu Kageyama are likely to come back. Amakusa has an objective to hunt the association for a spiritual monster known as Hyakki.

The creators have kept Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 under wraps. The upcoming third season will revolve around Shigeo Kageyama, an average middle school boy, nicknamed Mob for lacking a sense of presence.

Although he looks like an inconspicuous person, he is in fact a powerful esper with immense psychic power. To keep from losing control of this power, he constantly lives a life under an emotional shackle. In order to help learn how to control his abilities, Mob works as an assistant to con-man Reigen Arataka, a self-proclaimed psychic.

In the finale of the Mob Psycho 100 Season 2, we saw Mob defeating Antagonist Toichiro, taking him into custody, and turning him into a living bomb. Later, Mob would transmit the power into his body so that the power of the explosion can be reduced. But Mob loses all his power and being considered feeble by everyone.

Mob is always afraid of losing his psychic power. In a bid to retain his psychic power, Mob works as an assistant to a con artist and self-proclaimed psychic called Reigen Arataka. Mob wants a normal life, but problems continue chasing him.

Mob Psycho 100 deals with Shigeo Kageyama, an average middle school boy, nicknamed Mob for lacking a sense of presence. Although he looks like an inconspicuous person, he is in fact a powerful esper with immense psychic power. To keep from losing control of this power, he constantly lives a life under an emotional shackle.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

Also Read: One Punch Man Season 3 will center on Saitama's life, more actions than before