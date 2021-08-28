One Punch Man Season 3 will center on Saitama’s life, more actions than before

One Punch Man Season 3 is likely to take a good amount of time like the previous season. The anime enthusiasts are wondering when the third season will be out. It (the third season) is yet to be confirmed but the anime lovers across the world are ardently waiting to get the breaking news.

There has been no discussion on One Punch Man Season 3's cancellation. Thus, the anime aficionados continue keeping hope for the third season. Fans will be surprised to see plenty of heroes in the third season moving into the hideout of Monsters.

One Punch Man Season 3 will allow the manga lovers to learn more about Monster Association and its members. The episodes are likely to be filled with actions in comparison to the previous seasons. More fighting scenes will be introduced to entertain fans of One Punch Man. The stories encircling monsters and superheroes in One Punch Man are unique. The fight between Saitama and Garou is going to be interesting and reverse.

One Punch Man Season 3's theme will center on Saitama's life. In the imminent season, he will obviously seen defeating his rivals with one punch. However, his confrontation with Garou will be different. Garou is so powerful that Saitama will not be able to defeat him with one punch. Garou will have extra powers and will be given more screen time than other opponents of Saitama. Garou will go into the relationship of beasts. He will take the beast pills and turn into an opponent deserving Saitama's consideration.

There was a gap of even around four years between the first and second seasons. The production and creators accordingly will take some additional time because the second season ended in July 2019.

Here is the cast list for One Punch Man Season 3 – Makoto Furukawa as Saitama, Kaito Ishikawa as Genos, Shota Yamamoto as Bearded Worker, Ueda Youji as Bespectacled Worker, Nobuo Tobita as Sitch, Hiromichi Tezuka as Commentator, Sawashiro Yuuichi as Mumen Rider and Yoshiaki Hasegawa as Eyelashes.

One Punch Man Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

