Left Menu

Malayalam Cinema Mourns the Loss of Iconic Sreenivasan

The legendary Malayalam actor-director Sreenivasan passed away, leaving the film industry and fans grieving. Celebrated for his acting, writing, and direction, Sreenivasan touched many lives. Tributes from notable figures mourn his loss, highlighting his profound impact on cinema and his exemplary personal qualities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 20-12-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 20:45 IST
Malayalam Cinema Mourns the Loss of Iconic Sreenivasan
Sreenivasan
  • Country:
  • India

The Malayalam film industry is in mourning following the death of celebrated actor-director Sreenivasan, who passed away at 69. Known for his roles as a beloved actor, screenwriter, and director, his demise leaves a significant void. Many in the industry, including legends Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, and Mammootty, expressed their sorrow and shared memories of his impactful contributions to cinema.

Rajinikanth described Sreenivasan as not only an excellent actor but also a good human being, reminiscing their days together at the film institute. Kamal Haasan and other notable figures reflected on his ability to entertain, enlighten, and provoke through his work. Sreenivasan's comedic yet poignant portrayals of everyday life left audiences both laughing and thinking.

The tributes emphasized Sreenivasan's portrayal of relatable middle-class dreams, sorrows, and aspirations. His colleagues and friends spoke of his uncompromising dedication to craft and truth, marking him as a powerhouse of talent whose legacy will endure in the hearts of many, both on and off the screen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025