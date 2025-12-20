Malayalam Cinema Mourns the Loss of Iconic Sreenivasan

The Malayalam film industry is in mourning following the death of celebrated actor-director Sreenivasan, who passed away at 69. Known for his roles as a beloved actor, screenwriter, and director, his demise leaves a significant void. Many in the industry, including legends Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, and Mammootty, expressed their sorrow and shared memories of his impactful contributions to cinema.

Rajinikanth described Sreenivasan as not only an excellent actor but also a good human being, reminiscing their days together at the film institute. Kamal Haasan and other notable figures reflected on his ability to entertain, enlighten, and provoke through his work. Sreenivasan's comedic yet poignant portrayals of everyday life left audiences both laughing and thinking.

The tributes emphasized Sreenivasan's portrayal of relatable middle-class dreams, sorrows, and aspirations. His colleagues and friends spoke of his uncompromising dedication to craft and truth, marking him as a powerhouse of talent whose legacy will endure in the hearts of many, both on and off the screen.

