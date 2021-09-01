Left Menu

Farah Khan Kunder tests positive for COVID-19

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan Kunder has tested positive for COVID-19, despite being fully vaccinated.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-09-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 15:53 IST
Farah Khan Kunder tests positive for COVID-19
Farah Khan Kunder (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan Kunder has tested positive for COVID-19, despite being fully vaccinated. On Wednesday, the 'Main Hoon Na' director took to her Instagram Story and revealed that she has contracted the virus somehow, even though she was working with "mostly double vaxxed people."

"I wonder if this happened coz I didn't put my "kaala teeka".. Despite being double vaccinated, and working with mostly double vaxxed people.. Iv still managed to test positive for covid.. Iv already informed everyone I came in contact with, to get tested. However if I have forgotten someone (because of old age n fading memory) pls test urself. Hoping to recover soon," Farah wrote. Before contracting the deadly infection, Farah had been shooting for the popular 'Zee Comedy Show'. Recently, she had also made a guest appearance on the sets of the dance show 'Super Dancer 4', which has actor Shilpa Shetty, choreographer Geeta Kapur and director Anurag Basu as judges.

It is still unknown whether her family members have tested positive or not. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021