Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 157 to reveal outcome of Itadori & Hikara’s conversation

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 157 is one of the vital parts of the storyline as the sorcerer's war might begin with Megumi, Panda vs. Kirara. The Japanese manga is going to be released on Sunday, following its normal schedule.

The scan for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 157 will be out two to three days before the release of the official English version. The English version will release on September 5, 2021.

Hakari wants to develop his business and create a new version of Jujutsu and take advantage of the revision of Jujutsu Regulations. He thinks this will help him to get recognized by the public. He also wants to control the Fighting Club of the country. Now it's all up to Itadori whether he will follow Hakari in Culling Games or not.

In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 156, Hikara and Itadori have a meeting that is still not over. In the meantime, Megumi is trying to stop Kirara to enter the meeting room. The previous chapter is titled "Twinkling Stars."

Meanwhile, the fight between Megumi and Kirara is still ongoing. Megumi is now much concerned about Kirara's cursed technique. Megumi thinks that Kirara's cursed technique has given a star to each Southern Cross for maintaining a certain distance.

He realizes that if they can convince Kirara, they can get the help of Hikari easily. He also understands that Kirara is the only person who could move towards the monitor room door. Megumi and Panda can only move towards each other – a technique which looks more like a board game.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 157 would show how Itadori and Hikara's conversations play out. Fans surely enjoyed the fight between Megumi and Kirara in the last installment.

According to Recent highlights, the Interstellar technique of Kirara was surely a formidable one but once Mehumi figured it out, it turned the plot upside down in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 157. We have already witnesses before, the power of Hikara's technique. He instantaneously captures anybody and forces him to surrender and is easily able to free himself due to his physical skills.

The Japanese manga Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 157 is set to release on September 5, 2021. Fans can read the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 157 and other chapters for free when it comes out from the official manga platforms including Viz Media / Shonen Jump and MangaPlus.

